Man rescues dog from Lake Michigan

A man out with friends on Lake Michigan over the holiday weekend came to the rescue of a dog that was found swimming far away from shore.

Multiple news outlets reported that a woman first spotted the dog in the water near Ohio Street Beach while she was on a boat.

Annie Ryzak caught video of the terrifying moment. She told CBS News that there were plenty of boats out on the water since it was Memorial Day weekend, so she was worried for the dog.

Ryzak said that's when a man jumped into the water and swam to the dog and guided it back to shore, where his friends were able to pull it from the water.

It was unclear how the dog ended up in the water.