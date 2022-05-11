Watch
March was casinos' best month for revenue, new numbers show

John Locher/AP
A person wears a face mask as a precaution against the coronavirus as they play an electronic slot machine on the Fourth of July at the Strat hotel-casino Saturday, July 4, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Posted at 11:20 AM, May 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-11 14:20:57-04

Inflation may be soaring, supply chains are snarled and the coronavirus just won’t go away.

But America’s casinos are humming right along, recording the best month in their history in March.

The American Gaming Association, the gambling industry’s national trade group, reported Wednesday that the country's commercial casinos won more than $5.3 billion from gamblers in March.

That's their best single-month total ever.

The previous record month was July 2021 at $4.92 billion.

Three states, including Arkansas, Florida and New York, set quarterly revenue records.

New York reported the most -- $996.6 million – in its first quarter.

According to the new report, the Las Vegas Strip is the largest casino market in terms of revenue for 2021.

It reported $7.05 billion in revenue last year, followed by Atlantic City, which reported $2.57 billion.

The numbers don't include tribal casinos, which report their income separately.

They're expected to report similarly positive results later this year.

