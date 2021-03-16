Marijuana dispensary in Arizona offering free edibles to COVID-19 vaccine recipients

PHOENIX, Ariz. — A growing marijuana dispensary chain in Arizona is offering a variety of special deals this month to commemorate spring training and treat those who receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

Throughout the month of March, The Mint Dispensary is offering free edibles to people 21 and over who receive a coronavirus vaccine. While no purchase is necessary to get the freebie, those interested will have to bring a valid COVID-19 vaccination card showing the successful administration of at least one dose.

To celebrate spring training, through the end of the month, customers at their Tempe location can get the "Spring Training Meal Deal," which includes an infused hot dog and “bases-loaded” fries.

Other promotions, giveaways, and deals are available at The Mint's newest location, which opened Monday, March 15.

IF YOU WANT TO GO:

The Mint Dispensary – Tempe

5210 S. Priest Drive, Tempe 85283

The Mint Dispensary – Mesa

330 E. Southern Avenue, Mesa 85210

The Mint Dispensary – Phoenix

17036 N. Cave Creek Road (at Bell Road), Phoenix 85032

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose at KNXV.