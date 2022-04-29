Marine veteran Trevor Reed back in US, one day after Russian prisoner swap

Trevor Reed is back in the United States one day after the Marine veteran was swapped for a Russian drug trafficker in a prisoner exchange between Washington and Moscow.

That's according to his mother, who tweeted the news early on Thursday. Reed was swapped on Wednesday for Konstantin Yaroshenko, who had been serving a 20-year prison sentence. The 30-year-old Reed was arrested in 2019 after Russian authorities said he assaulted an officer while being driven to a police station following a night of heavy drinking.

He was sentenced to nine years in prison. The U.S. government has described him as unjustly detained and pressed for his release.

His mother, Paula Reed, said on Twitter, “It’s been very exciting day for The Reed family. Trevor is back in the USA,”

“I think it’s going to really hit home for him and for us when we finally get to see him and touch him,” said Reed's father Joey.