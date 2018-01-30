Mark Salling: 'Glee' star who pleaded guilty to child porn charges found dead

Haze
HI: 73°
LO: 46°
DALLAS, TX - AUGUST 18: Actor Mark Salling celebrates Samsung Galaxy S III held at Avenu Lounge on August 18, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Peter Larsen/Getty Images for Samsung)
Mark Salling, known for playing "Puck" on the hit show "Glee," was found dead on Tuesday according to TMZ. He was 35 years old.
Salling pleaded guilty in December to charges that he had been possession of child pornography. His sentencing hearing was scheduled for March.
Salling appeared on Glee throughout the show's run from 2009 to 2015.
More on this as it develops.
It's a unique job: exposing facts that some of the most powerful and violent people in the world want to keep quiet.
Canada announced it will stay in a revised version of the TPP a year after the U.S. withdrew from the deal.
Fox Executive Chairman Rupert Murdoch already owns 39 percent of Sky and has been trying to acquire the rest for some time.
Bollywood film "Padmaavat" opened Thursday, even though it incited violent protests over several months.