Massachusetts voters approve driver's licenses for undocumented immigrants

Massachusetts voters narrowly approved a law that allows those in the U.S. illegally to obtain a driver’s license.

The bill passed by a slim margin in the heavily Democratic state, which was on the receiving end of a plane full of migrants who were sent to the state by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Massachusetts will remain one of 18 states that allow those in the U.S. illegally to access driver’s licenses.

The state’s Gov. Charlie Baker was among those leading the efforts to oppose the measure.

Baker argued that officials do not have the capability or expertise necessary to verify documents from other countries. He claimed that the law would hurt the state’s ability to share citizenship information with entities responsible for ensuring only citizens register to vote. Opponents added it would be “unfair to those who have taken the time to immigrate.”

Supporters said similar laws led to declines in uninsured drivers and hit-and-run crashes in other states.