Massive NYC fire claims 6 lives

A massive fire broke out Thursday evening in an apartment complex in the New York borough of the Bronx, killing six, and injuring nine, Mayor Bill De Blasio's press secretary told the AP.
The massive blaze was centered on the third floor of the apartment complex. New York Fire said it had nearly 160 firefighters on the scene of the fire.
The apartment complex is located near Fordham University and the Bronx Zoo.
The country hasn't seen a peaceful transfer of power since the 1940s.
Far-right parties have been gaining ground all over Europe, and Italy is no exception.
President Trump hit out at China after a South Korean paper accused the country of smuggling oil to North Korea.
The U.S. stopped issuing non-immigrant visas after a Turkish employee of the U.S. Consulate in Istanbul was arrested.