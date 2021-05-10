Mattel launches new toy takeback program 'Mattel Playback'

If your children have outgrown their Mattel toys, the company said they'll take them.

On Monday, the company announced the launch of their new toy takeback program called Mattel Playback, which is "designed to recover and reuse materials from old Mattel toys for future Mattel products."

The company said the initiative also supports their goal to use 100% recycled, recyclable or bio-based plastic materials in all their products and packaging by 2030.

“Mattel toys are made to last and be passed on from generation to generation,” said Richard Dickson, President and Chief Operating Officer, Mattel, in a news release. “A key part of our product design process is a relentless focus on innovation, and finding sustainable solutions is one significant way we are innovating. Our Mattel PlayBack program is a great example of this, enabling us to turn materials from toys that have lived their useful life into recycled materials for new products.”

To participate, consumers can go to Mattel.com/PlayBack, print out a free shipping label, then pack and mail unused Mattel toys back to the company.

Once Mattel receives them, the toys would then be sorted and "separated by material type and then responsibly processed and recycled."

"For materials that cannot be repurposed as recycled content in new toys, Mattel PlayBack will either downcycle those materials or convert them from waste to energy," the company said.

The toys the company is currently accepting are Barbie, Matchbox, and MEGA toys.

Mattel will add other brands in the future.