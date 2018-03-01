NE Ohio community mourns death of 17-year-old student-athlete swimmer

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio - The community in Mayfield Heights, Ohio is mourning the loss of a 17-year-old student who died on Wednesday night. Steven "Stevie" Grieshammer was a junior on the swim team at Mayfield High School. On February 25 during swimming exercises he did not come up from the water, according to a Facebook post by his aunt Missy Bifro Grieshammer.
"He was a wonderful boy, a loving son, a fantastic swimmer, and just the sweetest nephew we could have. We will miss him every day," his uncle wrote in remembrance.
According to his family, he spent days in a coma.
Mayfield City Schools superintendent Dr. Keith Kelly released the following statement to parents and students.
Our deepest condolences and most heartfelt thoughts and prayers go out to the Grieshammer family. We will remember Stevie. He touched many through his kindness and determinination. Remain strong and support one another. Keep his memory close by being inspired by his life.
Still cant grasp the fact that Stevie is gone, Ive literally watched the kid grow up since he was at Lander elementary Everytime I saw him there was a smile on his face and I never ever once saw him do anything other than the right thing Rest easy I’ll miss you bud #StevieStrong