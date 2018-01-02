PHOENIX - A murder indictment has been filed in a case where a Phoenix baby died after being bent.

A Maricopa County Grand Jury has indicted 30-year-old Robert Anthony Resendiz for first-degree murder, and three counts of child abuse.

Resendiz is accused of bending his son because he was crying.

On December 19, Phoenix police responded to a home near 12th street and Camelback Road where they found a 6-month-old child unresponsive and not breathing. An officer gave CPR to the child until paramedics arrived.

Doctors at Phoenix Children's Hospital reported to police that the infant had lacerations to his liver and pancreas, a broken wrist and bruising on his thigh.

Resendiz reportedly told police that he pressed the infant's legs over his head and bent his body to get his son to stop crying. He said he didn't release the pressure until the victim stopped moving and was limp.

He also allegedly admitted to even biting the child twice out of frustration.

The child was taken off life support a few days later.