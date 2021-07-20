McCarthy proposes 5 Republicans to sit on Jan. 6 panel

WASHINGTON — House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy has picked five Republicans to sit on the new select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

McCarthy selected Indiana Rep. Jim Banks to be the top Republican on the panel.

In a statement released Monday evening, Rep. Banks said he accepted the appointment “because we need leaders who will force the Democrats and the media to answer questions so far ignored."

He specifically states questions about Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies seemingly being unprepared for the events on Jan. 6.

“If Democrats were serious about investigating political violence, this committee would be studying not only the January 6 riot at the Capitol, but also the hundreds of violent political riots last summer when many more innocent Americans and law-enforcement officers were attacked," Rep. Banks stated.

McCarthy also tapped Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan, Illinois Rep. Rodney Davis, North Dakota Rep. Kelly Armstrong, and Texas Rep. Troy Nehls to serve on the panel.

McCarthy's picks were confirmed by a Republican familiar with the decision and an aide to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who spoke on condition of anonymity ahead of an official announcement.

Pelosi must still approve the names according to how the select committee was established. Pelosi created the select committee with a House resolution after an effort to create a larger Congressional investigative panel failed to pass both houses.

The resolution calls for Pelosi to appoint 8 members of the panel and McCarthy to appoint five "in consultation" with Pelosi. She has already appointed Republican Rep. Liz Cheney among her choices to serve on the panel.

The committee is slated to have its first hearing next week.