McConnell gives boost to electoral bill, putting him at odds with Trump

WASHINGTON DC (KERO) — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has made a move that puts him at sharp odds with former president Donald Trump. On Tuesday, the Kentucky Republican announced his support for legislation that would make it harder to overturn a certified presidential election.

McConnell pointed directly at the U.S. Capitol riot as a reason why this new legislation is needed.

“I’ll proudly support the legislation provided nothing more than technical changes were made to its current form,” said McConnell. “Congress’ process for counting their presidential elector’s votes was written 135 years ago. The chaos that came to a head on January 6th of last year certainly underscored the need for an update.”

On Tuesday, the Senate Rules Committee voted overwhelmingly to bring the elections bill before the full Senate. Republican Senator Ted Cruz was the only committee member to oppose the move.

The Senate does not expect to vote on the legislation until after the midterm elections.

Donald Trump has called on GOP legislators to vote against the legislation. A majority of House Republicans opposed their chamber’s version of the bill last week.