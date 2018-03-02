High winds from bomb cyclone cause semis to overturn on Maryland bridge

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. - A portion of Interstate 95, one of the main shipping throoughfares on the east coast, was shut down on Friday after two tractor trailers overturned on a Maryland bridge.

The accident occurred on the Tydings Memorial Bridge, which spans the Susquehanna River in northwest Maryland in between Baltimore and Phildealphis.

In addition to the closure of the bridge the Maryland Transportation Authority also put a hold on all traffic because of Friday's high winds.

MDTA also temporarily closed the Hatem Bridge — which carries traffic on US 40 and runs parallel to the Tydings — because of the wind.

 

