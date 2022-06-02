Watch
Your Health Matters

Actions

Melatonin poisoning reports are up in kids, study says

Melatonin Kids
Patrick Sison/AP
The label for a bottle of melatonin pills is seen in New York on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Melatonin is a hormone that helps control the body's sleep cycle. (AP Photo/Patrick Sison)
Melatonin Kids
Posted at 3:40 PM, Jun 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-02 18:41:35-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study is drawing attention to a rise in poisonings in children involving the sleep aid melatonin.

Last year, U.S. poison control centers received more than 52,000 calls of children consuming worrisome amounts of melatonin, a hormone that helps control the body’s sleep cycle.

That's a six-fold increase in what was reported about a decade earlier.

Most such poisonings are children ages 5 and younger who accidentally got into bottles of melatonin.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published the study Thursday.

The Michigan pediatrician who was the lead author says parents might think of melatonin as a vitamin, but she says it belongs in the medicine cabinet.

The popular over-the-counter sleep aid is sold in the U.S. as a supplement.

The study's authors said sales have increased by 150% between 2016-2020.

And since it's not regulated, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t have oversight to know what ingredients are in it or how accurate the dosages are.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Older Americans

Submit a Photo and They Could Be Featured On-Air!