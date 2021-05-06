Member of Wisconsin National Guard charged in connection with Capitol riot

A soldier in the Wisconsin National Guard was charged Monday in connection with the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to the Associated Press and the Washington Post, Abram Markofski, a private first-class in the 1st Battalion, 128th Infantry of the Wisconsin Guard, was charged with four counts of entering and remaining in a restricted building and disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds by federal prosecutors on Monday.

Markofski was charged alongside his friend, Brandon Nelson, who faces the same charges.

The AP reports that an FBI affidavit alleges Markofski and Nelson drove to Washington on Jan. 6 to attend the political rally for President Donald Trump. Both men allegedly admitted to entering the Capitol building during the riot that followed Trump's speech.

Guard spokesman Joe Trovato told the Post and the AP that Markofski joined the service in 2019. According to the Post, he’s the fourth military service member to face charges in connection with the riots.

About 400 people in total are facing charges in connection with the riots, where Trump supporters stormed the Capitol in the hopes of delaying the certification of the 2020 election results. Five people died in connection with the riots on Jan. 6 or in the days afterward.

Markofski and Nelson are due back in court for a virtual hearing on May 10.