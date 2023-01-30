Memphis Police relieve sixth officer following fatal beating of Tyre Nichols

A Memphis Police spokesperson confirmed Monday that Officer Preston Hemphill has been relieved of duty.

Hemphill is among six officers who have been relieved of duty since the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7. Nichols died three days after he was confronted by a group of Memphis Police officers following a traffic stop.

The other five officers, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, Desmond Mills, Jr. and Justin Smith -- were fired and charged with second-degree murder and other crimes. Hemphill has not been charged.

Memphis Police said Hemphill was hired in 2018.

Video of the incident was released on Friday. The video prompted nationwide protests and calls for police reform.

In four different clips, officers are seen spraying Nichols with what appears to be pepper spray, beating him with a baton and kicking him in the head.

Nichols remained on the ground for about 25 minutes without police or medical personnel addressing his injuries. Nichols' face was beaten and bloodied.

Additionally, the Shelby County sheriff announced Friday that two deputies on the scene after the beating were relieved of their duties pending the outcome of an internal investigation.