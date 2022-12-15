Mexico's president asks Bad Bunny to play a free concert in Mexico City

The president of Mexico asked Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Bad Bunny to play a show in Mexico City, without being paid for it.

A scandal in Mexico involving fake, duplicate tickets on sale by scammers saw thousands of fans out of luck at a sold-out weekend show.

The Associated Press reported that Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador asked the artist on Wednesday if he would be willing to perform in Mexico City for free out of "solidarity."

While he said he couldn't provide payment for the appearance, he did say the government would foot the bill for a stage, sound equipment lighting and promised to install a zip line over a huge central plaza in the city.

Lopez Obrador has reportedly cut salaries for public officials dramatically in Mexico and has said he would require public officials to declare their assets.

“Money has never interested me,” he once said. “I fight for ideals, for principles.”

The president said once that he has no credit cards.

World Bank data, in a study of those over 15-years-old, showed that just 37 percent of Mexicans had an account with a bank or other type of financial institution in 2017.

Lopez Obrador, according to a report from Reuters, disclosed a monthly net income of $5,600 from work in the government.

Much of the president's personal possessions and works of art along with other objects of value were publicly disclosed in his wife's name, according to a presidential spokesperson.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox, who backed a rival in the election said, “Only his grandmother could believe this,” Fox wrote. “Wake up, Mexico!!!”

Alexandra Zapata of the Mexican Institution for Competitiveness, said, “The president, in an effort to send this message of austerity, loses credibility in how he talks about his property, his assets and his interests,” Zapata said.