Partly Cloudy
HI: 52°
LO: 32°
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - This might be the mother of all potholes.
Officer Clark of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, who stands at six feet five inches, stood inside a culvert washout in the middle of McWain Road to show how bad the road is.
Police are working to get the pothole fixed right away. The road is closed while construction is done.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin detailed new sanctions for North Korea at a press briefing Friday.
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said she thinks the Trump administration is "finishing up" its peace proposal for the region.
Russia, a strong ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, vowed to veto the measure.
China is Australia's main trading partner, but concerns about Chinese influence have strained ties between the two nations.