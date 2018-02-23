Michigan police officer stands knee-deep in massive pothole

WXYZ
9:50 AM, Feb 23, 2018
2 hours ago
GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. - This might be the mother of all potholes. 

Officer Clark of the Grand Blanc Township Police Department, who stands at six feet five inches, stood inside a culvert washout in the middle of McWain Road to show how bad the road is. 

Police are working to get the pothole fixed right away. The road is closed while construction is done.

