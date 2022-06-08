Military aircraft reportedly crashes in Southern California

A military aircraft reportedly went down in Southern California, near the Arizona border, according to multiple reports.

The Naval Air Facility El Centro, which is located in Imperial County, California, posted on Facebook that it is responding to reports of a "downed aircraft."

The Fox affiliate in Los Angeles indicates that initial reports from the ground suggest the plane may have been carrying nuclear material.

It's not clear how many people were on the plane or if anyone survived.

The Naval Air Facility El Centro prides itself on being the "premier center for the training of the aerial warfighter."