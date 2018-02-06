Milwaukee man punches police officer after stealing underwear

GLENDALE, Wisc. — A 31-year-old Milwaukee man faces a long list of charges after he punched a Glendale Police officer in the nose at a local mall last month.

Video released by the Glendale police shows the moments after the man punched the officer.

Glendale police say the assault happened after the officer confronted the man about shoplifting two packs of underwear from Kohl's.

The officer suffered a bloody nose from the alleged punch, which was not caught on camera. Police used a stun gun on the man to restrain him.

The Milwaukee man is facing charges of felony resisting, battery to a police officer and misdemeanor retail theft.