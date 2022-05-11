Miniature horse visits senior centers, schools in Colorado

LITTLETON, Colo. (KMGH) — Rocky is a certified therapy animal that visits assisted living centers in Colorado.

His owners, Steve and Julie Donizio, decided to get Rocky after Steve spent time in the hospital. He said he saw the impact therapy animals had on the patients.

“I seen all the therapy dogs and they kinda made you happy when you were in there. I said, 'We're going to get a therapy pony,'" Steve recalled.

Everyone seems to fall in love with Rocky once they meet him, but the seniors appear to be the most grateful.

"It brings back good, old memories from their childhood days when they had animals and horses," said Julie. "Their love for horses just never dies, so they love seeing them."

Rocky's work doesn't stop at assisted living centers. He also visits children at schools.

“We’re lucky he’s such a good boy. Might not know it, but he is a good boy.” Steve said.

This story was originally reported by Danny New on thedenverchannel.com