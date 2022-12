A Minnesota town has more nutcrackers than people.

There are 5,012 nutcrackers inside the Rock County History Center in Luverne.

More than 3,000 of them belong to 92-year-old Betty Mann.

She told WCCO that she began collecting them in 2001 after having a tough Christmas.

"I have a shirt at home that says, 'Crazy nutcracker lady,'" Mann told the news station.

The nutcracker collection includes Santas, pirates, police, and characters from “The Wizard of Oz."