Mirror falls in Georgia shoe store, killing toddler

A 2-year-old girl died on Friday after a mirror fell at a Payless Shoes store near Atlanta, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

Ifrah Siddique was pronounced dead at a Georgia hospital shortly after being transported from the shoe store. The mirror was reportedly unsecured when it fell on Ifrah.

“She had internal bleeding and she lost a lot of blood,” Aqib Iftkhar told the Journal-Constitution.

“At least they are fixing it, but still the question is why wasn’t it secured in the first place,” Iftkhar added.

Payless Shoes released a statement to the Journal-Constitution responding to Friday's incident.

"We are devastated by this tragic event and are fully cooperating with authorities to research and understand the nature of this accident,” the statement said. “Out of respect for the family, no further information will be provided at this time."