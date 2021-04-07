Missing Fort Bliss soldier found safe and unharmed, police say

EL PASO, Texas — A missing Fort Bliss soldier has been found safe, the El Paso Police Department confirmed.

According to police, Specialist Oranda Herminette Perez Moctezuma returned to her residence Wednesday and was unharmed.

Moctezuma was last seen in downtown El Paso late Sunday night, according to a Facebook post by Fort Bliss.

According to KFOX14, Moctezuma's family last heard from her Easter Sunday.

She was also unaccounted for during a morning formation on Tuesday, the media outlet reported.

No other details about her return were immediately available.