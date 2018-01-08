Mitt Romney was treated for prostate cancer, reports say

Scripps National Desk
11:33 AM, Jan 8, 2018
37 mins ago

Former Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney had successful treatment for prostate cancer last summer, a source close to Romney told CNN .

The prognosis is good, a source told both Fox News and CNN, which did not name their source. Romney was treated at UC Irvine Hospital, the report says.

Romney moved from Massachusetts to Utah in 2014 and is a possible candidate for a senate seat there. He ran for president of the United States in 2012.

His bid for the senate seat is expected to be announced in the next few weeks, CNN says.

