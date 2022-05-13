Mom sues TikTok after her daughter dies attempting 'Blackout Challenge'

A mother in Pennsylvania is suing TikTok and its parent company ByteDance after her 10-year-old daughter died.

Tawainna Anderson says her daughter Nylah died after taking part in the so-called “Blackout Challenge,” in which users are encouraged to hold their breath until they pass out.

Anderson said in December of 2021, Nylah ended up in the intensive care unit and was hospitalized for several days before she passed away.

The lawsuit states that Nylah attempted the challenge after her “for you page” on the app showed her a video of it.

The “for you page” brings users videos based on an algorithm, which is based on their viewing and engagement habits.

The lawsuit goes on to say that the TikTok algorithm “determined” that the Blackout Challenge would be of interest to the 10-year-old girl.

Anderson goes on to accuse TikTok of preying “upon vulnerable users, such as children.”

The mom is now suing TikTok and ByteDance for wrongful death and negligence for an undisclosed amount in damages.

TikTok told NBC News that the challenge has been around before the app started and “has never been a TikTok trend.”