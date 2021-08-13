Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

Month 2 of child tax credit hits bank accounts

items.[0].image.alt
Elise Amendola/AP
In this July 28, 2021, photo, Christina Darling and her sons, Brennan, 4, left, and Kayden, 10, pose for a photo at home in Nashua, N.H. Darling and her family qualified for the expanded child tax credit. "Every step closer we get to a livable wage is beneficial. That is money that gets turned around and spent on the betterment of my kids and myself," said Darling, a housing resource coordinator who had been supplementing her $35,000-a-year salary with monthly visits to the Nashua Soup Kitchen and Shelter's food pantry.
Child Tax Credit
Posted at 1:10 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 16:10:00-04

(AP) — The U.S. Department of Treasury says the second monthly child tax credit payment has begun to be disbursed. More than $15 billion will be paid out to families of about 61 million children.

The first round of the payment went out in July.

The payments stem from the Child Tax Credit from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package passed by Congress in March.

Under the plan, eligible families receive up to $300 a month per each child under 6 and up to $250 per month for children ages 6 to 17.

The payments are set to lapse after a year, but Biden is pushing to extend them through at least 2025.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!