More classified documents taken from the White House by Donald Trump turn up in Florida storage unit

The former president's lawyers hired the two-person team that conducted the search and found the documents, which have since been turned over to the FBI.
Donald Trump (FILE)
Posted at 10:28 PM, Dec 07, 2022
(KERO) — Two documents with classified markings were found in a Florida storage unit during a search by a team hired by former president Donald Trump's lawyers. Those documents were handed over to the FBI and no further documents are claimed to have been found during the search, which encompassed four of Trump's properties.

The two person team searched Trump's properties for the documents amid lingering concerns from the Justice Department that not all the documents Trump removed from the White House had been returned to the government.

The searches, carried out in recent weeks, were overseen by Trump's own legal team. Trump's attorneys offered to let federal investigators observe the search at his Bedminster, New Jersey property, but that offer was declined. Given that response, Trump's lawyers did not make similar offers to observe the searches of the other properties.

To recap the full timeline of the Trump documents investigation, according to CNN, it all began on May 6 when the National Archives and Records Administration contacted Trump's team to say that some high-profile documents seemed to be missing.

Over the following several months, archives officials repeatedly asked Trump to return the missing records and Trump resisted. After some discussions, the National Archives retrieved 15 boxes of White House records from Mar A Lago which contained classified materials.

Trump's possession of such classified materials without clearance from the government put the former president in violation of the Presidential Records Act, as well as other laws regarding the disposition of classified documents kept by the government and owned by the people.

