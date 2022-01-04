More flights delayed, canceled due to COVID-19, severe weather

(KERO) — Travel troubles continued at airports across the country.

According to FlightAware.com, more than 16,000 flights were canceled Monday with 95 of those out of Los Angeles International Airport.

Airlines have said the most recent wave of the coronavirus is partially to blame alongside the severe winter weather on the East Coast.

Travelers spent all of Monday scrambling for back-up plans as students tried to get back to school.

"I was really planning on getting back to school today. You know, we have finals this week. And so I'm really frustrated with my level of stress that I now have, due to dealing with the airline. And now, now I have to get in contact with my teachers about, you know, what I'm missing for finals," said Maya Shindel, a traveller stranded at LAX.

So far, 44 flights out of LAX have been delayed Tuesday.

Every flight at Meadows Field is expected to take off on time as of Tuesday morning.