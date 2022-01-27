More on what meteorologists call a 'bomb cyclone'

Major snowfall is expected over the weekend on the east coast as that region of the U.S. is expected to get hit with a major nor'easter.

A term you'll likely hear a lot about with this storm is: Bomb cyclone.

Meteorologists are warning residents in affected areas to prepare because the system is taking shape and zeroing in on the Atlantic coast.

"It's [bomb cyclone] really just a technical meteorological term just to describe the strengthening of the storm," said Newsy meteorologist Scott Withers.

"That's all it is. It's a rapid and sustained falling of the barometric pressure in the center of the low-pressure system. And that just means it's going to strengthen into a powerful storm," Withers said.

He also says that you are going to hear the word "salt" a lot as well.

"Cities across the country use it on the roads. Homeowners and businesses are putting salt out on the sidewalks. But, it's actually impacting the quality of our water. It seeps into the water supply and drives up levels of chloride. And environmental groups say all we're using way too much of it during the snow season," Withers said.

One cup of salt is all that is recommended to cover about 20 feet of a normal-sized driveway.

