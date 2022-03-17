More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies recalled over injury hazard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — More than 3 million bottles of Airborne Gummies are being recalled because pressure build-up can cause the cap and seal to forcefully pop off when opened for the first time and pose an injury hazard.

According to the recall, there have been 70 reports of the cap or seal popping off the bottles which have reportedly caused 18 minor injuries. There has been one report of an eye injury that required medical attention, the recall notice said.

The recall includes 63 and 75 count bottles which were sold nationwide at several retailers which include Target, Walgreens, CVS, Kroger, Sam's Club, BJ’s Wholesale Club, Costco, Walmart and others. The products were also sold online at Amazon.com and www.schiffvitamins.com.

The gummies were sold in blueberry pomegranate, orange and assorted fruit flavors.

Anyone with an unopened bottle should not attempt to open it and contact Reckitt to return the unopened bottle for a full refund, the recall said. A postage-paid label will be provided.

Already opened bottles are not subject to the recall because "they would have released any pressure build up and do not present an injury hazard," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Reckitt can be contacted toll-free at 888-266-8003 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or online at www.schiffvitamins.com/pages/airborne-recall or www.schiffvitamins.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page for more information.

This story was originally reported by Emily McCain on abcactionnews.com.