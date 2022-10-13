More than a third of US adults used telehealth in 2021

According to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data, 37% of adults used telehealth services in 2021, with older Americans more likely to use services.

The data also indicated that usage was higher among women (42%) compared to men (31%). Non-Hispanic white Americans (39%) were more likely to use telehealth compared to Black Americans (33%) and Hispanics (33%).

Recent data has indicated that telehealth has helped reduce opioid overdoses. Despite telehealth possibly improving outcomes, opioid deaths have been trending much high in recent years.

The data also comes as many states are restricting access to abortions. Last year before Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court, the Food and Drug Administration announced it would permanently allow abortion prescriptions to be sent through the mail for those up to 10 weeks pregnant.