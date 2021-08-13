Watch
NewsCovering America

Actions

More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places

items.[0].image.alt
Eric Risberg/AP
In this June 3, 2021, file photo California Gov. Gavin Newsom walks with San Francisco Mayor London Breed on Geary Street to a news conference outside Tommy's Mexican Restaurant in San Francisco. San Francisco will require proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 for a number of indoor activities such as visiting restaurants, bars and gyms. A city supervisor confirmed the new mandate shortly before Breed was scheduled to hold a news conference Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Gavin Newsom, London Breed
Posted at 2:13 PM, Aug 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-13 17:13:53-04

(AP) — In a growing number of places across the United States, people will be required to show proof of being vaccinated against the coronavirus to teach school, work at a hospital, see a concert or eat inside a restaurant.

Starting next week, New Orleans and San Francisco will require such proof to enter many businesses.

New York City was the first to require proof of vaccination to dine inside restaurants, go to a gym or theater.

Los Angeles is also looking into the idea. The new measures are an attempt to stem the tide of cases that has pushed hospitals to the breaking point.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Submit Your Back to School Photo!

Submit Your Back to School Photo!