Mother, son fall to their deaths at San Diego's Petco Park, police call incident 'suspicious'

SAN DIEGO — A woman and her son fell to their deaths Saturday from the third level of San Diego's Petco Park onto the sidewalk below in an incident police have described as "suspicious."

The incident happened just before 4 p.m. local time on Park Boulevard, moments before the San Diego Padres faced off against the Atlanta Braves.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the 40-year-old woman and her 2-year-old child either jumped or fell from a dining section near the 300 concourse area of the stadium about 15 minutes before the first pitch.

Paramedics on the scene attempted to provide medical treatment, but they were both pronounced dead.

The names of the victims have not yet been released to the public.

SDPD says out of an abundance of caution, their homicide unit was called to the scene.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of life at Petco Park last evening. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of those involved," the Padres said in a statement Sunday morning. "We will continue to refrain from comment on the nature of the incident as it is an ongoing investigation by the San Diego Police Department."

"This is deeply saddening, troubling and painful not just for the family but San Diegans as a whole. We are all praying for the family of this mother and her child, especially at such a difficult time," said Shane Harris, the president of the People's Association of Justice Advocates and a San Diego civic leader.

The investigation is still ongoing.

This story was originally published by De'Anthony Taylor on Scripps station KGTV in San Diego.