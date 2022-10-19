Movie star Anna May Wong to be first Asian American to have likeness featured on US currency

Groundbreaking early-era film actress Anna May Wong is set to become the first Asian American to appear on US currency.

Born in Los Angeles, she began her career at the age of 14 during the silent film era and she soon took on a lead role in "The Toll of the Sea" in 1922, just three years into her career.

She struggled in Hollywood to break away from stereotypical roles.

She became a fashion icon for her era with her sense of style. Wong was known for mixing traditional Chinese gowns with flapper-era styles.

She will now be featured on U.S. quarters, with the coin entering circulation on Monday.

Designer Emily Damstra said, "Many prominent actors from the 1920s and 1930s saw their name framed by lightbulbs on movie theater marquees, so I thought it made sense to feature Anna May Wong in this way."

She said, "Along with the hard work, determination, and skill Anna May Wong brought to the profession of acting, I think it was her face and expressive gestures that really captivated movie audiences, so I included these elements next to her name."