Mueller files new charges against Manafort and Gates

Fair
HI: 59°
LO: 37°
Special counsel Robert Mueller has filed new charges against former Donald Trump campaign officials Paul Manafort and Rick Gates.
The 32-count indictment, filed in Alexandria, Virginia, includes tax and bank fraud charges.
China is Australia's main trading partner, but concerns about Chinese influence have strained ties between the two nations.
A lawsuit filed Thursday seeks to block the Trump administration from terminating the Temporary Protected Status for Haiti and El Salvador.
South Korea's Ministry of Unification says North Korea is sending an eight-member "high-level delegation."
Exactly how many girls are still missing after Monday's attack on a school is still unclear.