Multiple suspects steal every showroom item in Louis Vuitton store in Ohio

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Multiple people stole every showroom item from a Louis Vuitton store in Sycamore Township, Ohio on Wednesday, the Hamilton County Sheriff's office said.

According to police, 8 to 10 people wearing ski masks and gloves committed the robbery just after 3 p.m. on April 20. The suspects stole more than $400,000 in items after they pushed past employees. Security photos show that there were multiple customers in the store at the time of the robbery.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office A suspect flees from Kenwood Towne Center's Louis Vuitton store after more than $400,000 in items were stolen

The store's estimated loss is $413,000, according to police.

After the robbery, the suspects fled in two vehicles — a dark gray SUV and a black sedan.

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Suspects flee the scene after more than $400,000 in items were stolen from Kenwood Towne Center's Louis Vuitton store

This story was first reported by Molly Schramm at WCPO in Cincinnati.