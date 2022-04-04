Murkowski, Romney back Jackson, all but assure confirmation

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Mitt Romney say they will vote to confirm Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic nomination to the Supreme Court, giving President Joe Biden's nominee a new burst of bipartisan energy as she seeks to become the first Black woman on the high court.

The senators from Alaska and Utah announced their decisions on Monday evening ahead of a procedural vote to advance the nomination and as Democrats are pushing to confirm Jackson by the end of the week. They join Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, who announced last week that she would back Jackson.

Murkowski in a statement, “My support rests on Judge Jackson’s qualifications, which no one questions; her demonstrated judicial independence; her demeanor and temperament; and the important perspective she would bring to the court as a replacement for Justice Breyer."

