Nancy Pelosi's husband charged in California with DUI

Paul Pelosi, the husband of U.S. Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has formally been charged with driving under the influence by prosecutors in Northern California.

According to California Highway Patrol, the 82-year-old was driving a 2021 Porsche when it was hit by a 2014 Jeep just before midnight as it drove through an intersection on May 28 near Yountville, the Associated Press reported.

According to the news outlet, the driver of the Jeep was not arrested, but "based upon the extent of the injuries suffered by the victim, the District Attorney filed misdemeanor charges," prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said Pelosi had a blood alcohol content level of .082%. They added his blood sample was taken about two hours after the crash. He was arrested and released on a $5,000 bond.

Pelosi is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 3.