NASA postpones rocket launch at Wallops to Wednesday

NASA announced that it's postponed its Tuesday rocket launch at NASA’s Wallops Flight Facility in Virginia to Wednesday.

The agency said the launch of the KiNET-X sounding rocket was scrubbed due to cloudy skies in Bermuda and Wallops.

The next launch opportunity will be no earlier than Wednesday at 8:06 p.m. EDT.

Backup days run through Sunday, the agency said.

The launch will consist of the release of barium vapor, which is not harmful to the environment or public health, that will form two green-violet clouds that may be visible for about 30 seconds.

NASA said the spherical clouds, a mixture of green and violet, will appear immediately after the vapor release.

They'll appear for about 30 seconds and then take on a violet color after exposure to sunlight.