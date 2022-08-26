NASA releases audio clip from a black hole

(KERO) — Fair warning, once you hear this you can't unhear it and it's a little terrifying.

NASA shared what a black hole sounds like.

The shared 34-second clip is from the Perseus Galaxy Cluster, about 240 million light years away from Earth.

Scientists say the black hole sends out pressure waves that cause ripples in the hot gas which can be translated into a note.

The actual note is one humans can't hear, it's about 57 octaves below middle C.

But the officials at NASA say they shifted the note so we could hear it by amplifying it and mixing it with other data they have about black holes.