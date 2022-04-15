NASA says "pink full moon" will illuminate the sky this weekend

(KERO) — The moon will not be blue this weekend. Instead, it will be pink. Well not really.

NASA says the "pink full moon" will illuminate the sky from early Friday morning to Monday morning. The moon should be at its peak fullness tomorrow afternoon.

This version of a full moon goes by several traditional names. The term "pink moon" honors its spring arrival so it will not actually be the color "pink."

It's also known as the "fish moon" because as coastal tribes note it appears at the same time the shad fish swims upstream to spawn.

And it's also called a Passover moon because its appearance coincides with the Jewish holiday. Passover begins at sundown Friday and ends at nightfall April 23rd.