SAN DIEGO — Step aside, Taco Tuesday.
Thursday, April 5 marks National Burrito Day — meaning you can save on your favorite Mexican eats across the country. Here's list of restaurants that are celebrating with special deals.
Del Taco
On Thursday the chain will give a free order of fries to customers who purchase a 2 for $5 burrito deal.
Rubio's
Celebrate National Burrito Day with San Diego's own Rubio's! They'll be offering any burrito for $5 all day with the purchase of a beverage (we're not sure if cerveza counts). Click HERE for the coupon!
Sombrero Mexican
Word in the twittersphere is...Sombrero's Mexican food restaurants will offer buy one, get one for $1 burritos. Yum!
The Catch: You need to show them the Tweet when you check out! Click HERE when you do.
Celebrate #NationalBurritoDay with us tomorrow! 🌯🌯
Get any #burrito for just $1 with the purchase of a burrito!
AND Enter to win Burritos for a Year at any Sombrero location – tomorrow (April 5) is the only day to enter!
El Pollo Loco
Burrito-lovers will be happy to know that it's a buy one, get one kind of day at El Pollo Loco. Click here for the coupon.
