National Park Service to require masks

(KERO) — If you're heading to a national park, you'll be required to wear a mask inside all buildings and outdoors in crowded areas.

As the COVID delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced it will enforce the new mask rules for visitors, employees, and contractors.

The mandate applies regardless of a person's vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service says it's following the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control.

The mandate will remain in place until further notice.