Navy discharges 23 active-duty sailors for refusing to get COVID-19 vaccine

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital on Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Navy said Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, that it has discharged 23 active duty sailors for refusing the coronavirus vaccine, marking the first time it has thrown currently serving sailors out of the military over the mandatory shots. It comes as the number of service members being discharged across the services due to the vaccine begins to climb. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 2:35 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 17:38:54-05

The Navy announced Wednesday that it discharged 23 active-duty sailors who refused to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

In total, the Navy says it has discharged 45 service members for refusing the vaccine.

"As of Jan. 26, 2022, 5,035 active component and 2,960 Ready Reserve service members remain unvaccinated," the Navy said.

The U.S. military requires service members to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The deadline for Navy service members to be fully vaccinated was Nov. 28, 2021.

According to the NavyTimes, The Marine Corps has discharged 334 Marines and the Air Force has discharged 111 airmen for refusing the vaccine.

The discharges come as the omicron variant spreads rapidly across the U.S.

The Navy most recently reported more than 15,000 cases and 26 hospitalizations from the virus.

