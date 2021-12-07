NBA: Unvaccinated players won't be allowed to travel to Canada for games

Unvaccinated NBA players will not be allowed to travel to and from Canada next year.

The Toronto Raptors are the only Canadian team in the league.

A memo obtained by ESPN and CNN says that unvaccinated players will not be able to play in Toronto starting Jan. 15 due to the country's COVID-19 restrictions.

CNN reports that the travel restrictions will impact approximately 15 players.

Teams are reportedly required to provide the league with a list of unvaccinated players by Friday.

The league says 97% of its players are vaccinated, and 60% have received a booster shot, according to ESPN.