Nearly 94K pounds of ground beef sold at H-E-B, Central Market recalled due to possible contamination

Tyson Foods announced Thursday that they'd recalled nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef produced at its Amarillo, Texas, facility due to possible contamination.

In a news release, Tyson's said the beef sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores were recalled because it might contain hard, mirror-like pieces.

The affected products are Hill Country Fare's 5- and 10-pound bricks of 73% lean ground beef and H-E-B's 5-pound 80% lean ground chuck brick, with a freeze date of Nov. 25.

In a statement on Wednesday, supermarket chain H-E-B said they'd removed the recalled products from its shelves.

Tyson said they had not received any reports of injuries or illnesses.

Consumers who have questions about the voluntary recall can contact Tyson's Consumer Relations department at 1-855-382-3101.