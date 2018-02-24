Nebraska governor invites NRA to move convention to state

LINCOLN, Neb. - Nebraska governor Pete Ricketts tweeted to the National Rifle Association on Friday to extend an invitation to host the organization's annual convention in his state.

Dallas Mayor Pro-tem Dwaine Caraway made headlines earlier this week by asking the NRA to find somewhere else for its yearly convention.

The Nebraska Democratic Party issued a response Tuesday from its party chair, Jane Kleed, to Rickett's invitation:

“The Nebraska Democratic Party stands with young people across our state and country who are demanding gun reform now. In typical behavior from Gov. Ricketts, instead of standing with our families, he openly courts the NRA’s corporate lobbyists to hold a convention in Nebraska. The NRA convention in Dallas will be met with fierce opposition and if they come to our state we will be in the streets. We know Ricketts and the NRA have a lot in common—both use their endless pot of money to buy elections and both think our teachers should be armed with guns in our schools. In November, voters will show Ricketts and the NRA the door.”