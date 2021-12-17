New Mexico authorities issue warrant for Baldwin's phone

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities have issued a search warrant for Alec Baldwin's cell phone, saying it could hold evidence that might be helpful as they investigate a deadly shooting on a New Mexico film set.

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed and director Joel Souza was wounded in the Oct. 21 shooting on the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set near Santa Fe.

Baldwin was holding the gun during rehearsal when it fired.

He has maintained that he didn't pull the trigger, only that he had cocked the hammer.

Authorities have been trying to determine where the live rounds found on the set came from.

KOB 4, the NBC affiliate in New Mexico, says the warrant would allow authorities to review all text messages, contacts, emails, recent calls, photos, and GPS data.

In an interview with ABC News, Baldwin said he believes it's highly unlikely that he would face charges for the shooting.

However, without naming names, the Santa Fe District Attorney said earlier this month that criminal charges in the case are not off the table.