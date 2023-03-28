Watch Now
New push to bar convicted violent passengers from flights

A bipartisan group of lawmakers plan to reintroduce a bill Wednesday called the "Protection from Abusive Passengers Act."
There's a new push on capitol hill to ban unruly passengers from flights.
A bipartisan group of lawmakers plan to reintroduce a bill Wednesday called the "Protection from Abusive Passengers Act." The legislation would ban people who were fined or convicted of serious physical violence from commercial flights.

Lawmakers say the bill aims to improve the safety of aviation workers and passengers.

It comes after a series of recent high-profile incidents on planes. Earlier this month, a man allegedly tried to open an emergency exit door on a plane and stab a flight attendant.

